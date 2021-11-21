Karnataka Assembly Session To Be Held From December 13-24, Announces Speaker

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri announced the new schedule of the Karnataka Assembly session on Sunday. He said that the Karnataka Assembly session will be conducted at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi and it will be held from December 13 to 24, 2021. The session will begin on December 13 and on the first day, the governor will address both the State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

Karnataka CM’s response to the repealing of the three farm laws

Lauding the Central government's announcement to repeal three farm laws, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai labelled the decision as a "response of a responsive government". He further said that these laws were in accordance with the WTO agreement and the Union government was planning to introduce further reforms in the agriculture sector. He revealed that the draft was prepared and signed during the UPA government's rule. Bommai's comments were made a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of three agricultural laws.

Bommai said while talking to the news agency ANI, "It is a response of a responsive government at the Centre to the demands of the farmers," said Bommai. The laws were part of the intent of the union government to bring reforms in the agriculture sector and agri-marketing in accordance with the WTO agreement signed during the UPA government. It was the UPA government that prepared the draft of the farm laws. The draft was revised by incorporating suggestions from the state governments. The laws had provisions for farmers to sell their produce directly to buyers. However, farmers largely in Punjab and Haryana were agitating for the continuation of the regulated market system.”

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka CM chaired a review meeting to discuss the damages and losses due to rain in the state in October and November. He also asked for a report to be prepared to record the damages caused to agriculture crops due to unseasonal heavy rains in different parts of the state. He said while talking to ANI, "We have received primary reports on crop losses including paddy and jowar from districts bordering Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and districts of the coastal region and Northern Karnataka. The state has received excessive rains in October and November. I assure appropriate action for disbursal of compensation for crop losses in various parts of the state.”

