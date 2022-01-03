Karnataka BJP Lashes Out At Congress For Opposing Bill To Free Temples From Govt Control

A day after Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar expressed his opposition towards the state government's decision to introduce a new law for freeing temples and Hindu religious institutions from government control, Bharatiya Janata Party slammed Congress over their opposition and further said that they don't have a mindset for addressing issues concerning minority communities.

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, who is also the party in-charge in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa, spoke to reporters on Sunday and remarked that the Congress believes in only "one family policy" and that this is the reason why they hate every decision taken in the interests of the majority groups, whether it be the abrogation of article 370, cow slaughter bill, Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, or the law against Love Jihad.

"Congress never respects the interest of the people in majority and takes a stand against the majority's interest", he added. Further slamming Shivakumar, CT Ravi said that the Congress president is busy opposing everything related to temples instead of supporting the bill.

"The state government doesn't need to be run by income that comes from the temples and he must understand that income from the temples does not belong to the government and it is of the people and the temples", he said.

Karnataka government plans to introduce a new bill for freeing temples from the government's control

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the government's plan to bring a new bill for freeing temples and religious institutions in the state from government control. Speaking on the same, he said that Hindu temples fall under different types of control bylaws and should therefore be allowed to function freely with just certain regulations.

Bommai also said that a law concerning the same will be brought before the budget session, which will help shape the regulations.

However, this did not go well with the Congress, after which state Congress chief DK Shivakumar opposed the decision. Calling it an "anti-Hindu" move, he said that the state government is transferring public property to BJP workers and Sangh Parivar members.

"Congress is not anti-Hindu and it is the BJP which is working against the interests of the Hindus", he alleged.

