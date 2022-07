In Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada district, Praveen Nettaru, the District Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha was brutally murdered on Tuesday. Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop near the Bellaray area was attacked by bike-borne assailants with a Machete while returning home after completing his business for the day. He succumbed to his injuries.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)