Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Affirms State Of No Coal Shortage

During his two-day visit to Delhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the meet boosted his confidence to work for the welfare of the people. Terming his visit 'successful', CM Bommai said that the state will not face any issue concerning coal shortage as the Centre has permitted to procure coal from Mandakini mines in Odisha.

Speaking to reporters after the Delhi visit, Basavaraj Bommai said, "Prime Minister was all praise for the slew of initiatives we have taken up in the 100 days of my administration".

Bommai further said that Prime Minister has sought more details of various projects and programmes including the amendment of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act. Karnataka CM mentioned that PM Modi has suggested him to share its details with other states to implement the same.

Speaking on the fact that the state would not face coal shortages as the Centre has permitted to get coal from Odisha's Mandakini mines, Basavaraj Bommai said, "We will get coal from Maharashtra too".

Karnataka CM also held discussions with Union Minister Piyush Goel on payment clearance of pending Rs 2100 crores from the Centre to the state. While Goel has assured of clearing the amount without further delay.

No new COVID variant detected in Karnataka

On November 12, Karnataka Health Secretary D. Randeep informed that no new variants of COVID-19 had been detected in the state. To date, the state has completed 89 per cent COVID-19 vaccine coverage for the first dose and 48 per cent for the second dose.

Karnataka Health Secretary D. Randeep said told ANI, "No new COVID-19 variant has been detected in the state."

Responding to five deaths reported in the city, Randeep said that the deaths could possibly be caused due to late reporting by some hospitals in Karnataka.

In another update, the Indian Metrological Department has issued a yellow alert (heavy rain) for a few districts in Karnataka including Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara and Chamarajanagar. According to IMD, these districts will witness heavy rainfall due to the formation of a cyclonic depression over the Bay of Bengal.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: @BSBOMMAI/TWITTER)