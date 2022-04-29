Last Updated:

National language row | Karnataka CM Bommai Reiterates Support To Regional Languages; 'Kannada Supreme At Home'

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Kannada will remain a supreme language in the state and supported the prevalence of regional languages.

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
Karnataka

Image: PTI, ANI, Instagram


Reiterating his support for Actor Kiccha Sudeep's remark on the debate over national language, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on April 29 said that Kannada will remain a supreme language in the state. While asserting support for regional languages over Hindi, CM Bommai propounded that the states were primarily formed on a linguistic basis, hence no one language in India can be imposed as a national language.

“I have stated it clearly, as the States were formed on a linguistic basis, the regional considerations would have primacy. Kannada is supreme in Karnataka, not any other language," said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

This comes a day after the Karnataka CM made a similar remark on the controversy that had erupted following a tweet exchange between Actor Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep. 

Opining on the controversy, CM Bommai said that Sudeep was right as “regional language is the most important as states are built on it.” CM Bommai dismissed the argument of Hindi being the national language and stated that everyone should “respect” what Sudeep said.  

“What Kiccha Sudeep said was correct. A regional language is the most important as a state is formed on linguistic bases,” CM Bommai said while reacting to the ongoing language debate. 

Backing actor Sudeep, the CM said, “Everyone should understand and respect what Sudeep has said.” This comes after Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep kicked off a debate over the imposition of Hindi as a national language after engaging in a "brotherly argument" on social media.

National language row 

The debate over the Hindi language erupted after south star Sudeep while speaking at a film launch event last week, claimed that Hindi is no longer India's national language and thus Bollywood should consider dubbing their movies in other languages as well. 

However, the remarks did not go well with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who took to Twitter and questioned why Kannada films are being dubbed in Hindi if it is not the national language. Tweeting in Hindi, he said, "According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is, and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

READ | Karnataka CM backs actor Sudeep in language row, avers 'states formed on linguistic basis'

In an immediate response to Devgn's tweet, Sudeep clarified his statements and said that his comments were delivered in a different context. Later, the Bollywood actor, putting the argument to rest, stated that it was a misunderstanding due to an inaccurate translation of views.

READ | Language row: Tourism Min G Kishan Reddy asserts BJP gives full support to all languages

Image: ANI, PTI, Instagram

READ | Language row: Karnataka Min BC Nagesh asserts 'Politics shouldn't be done over language'
READ | Mamata Banerjee wades into language row; says 'Will discuss with other Chief Ministers'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND