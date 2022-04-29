Reiterating his support for Actor Kiccha Sudeep's remark on the debate over national language, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on April 29 said that Kannada will remain a supreme language in the state. While asserting support for regional languages over Hindi, CM Bommai propounded that the states were primarily formed on a linguistic basis, hence no one language in India can be imposed as a national language.

“I have stated it clearly, as the States were formed on a linguistic basis, the regional considerations would have primacy. Kannada is supreme in Karnataka, not any other language," said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

This comes a day after the Karnataka CM made a similar remark on the controversy that had erupted following a tweet exchange between Actor Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep.

Opining on the controversy, CM Bommai said that Sudeep was right as “regional language is the most important as states are built on it.” CM Bommai dismissed the argument of Hindi being the national language and stated that everyone should “respect” what Sudeep said.

“What Kiccha Sudeep said was correct. A regional language is the most important as a state is formed on linguistic bases,” CM Bommai said while reacting to the ongoing language debate.

Backing actor Sudeep, the CM said, “Everyone should understand and respect what Sudeep has said.” This comes after Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep kicked off a debate over the imposition of Hindi as a national language after engaging in a "brotherly argument" on social media.

National language row

The debate over the Hindi language erupted after south star Sudeep while speaking at a film launch event last week, claimed that Hindi is no longer India's national language and thus Bollywood should consider dubbing their movies in other languages as well.

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

However, the remarks did not go well with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who took to Twitter and questioned why Kannada films are being dubbed in Hindi if it is not the national language. Tweeting in Hindi, he said, "According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is, and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

In an immediate response to Devgn's tweet, Sudeep clarified his statements and said that his comments were delivered in a different context. Later, the Bollywood actor, putting the argument to rest, stated that it was a misunderstanding due to an inaccurate translation of views.

Image: ANI, PTI, Instagram