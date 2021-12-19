Karnataka CM Urges Maha Counterpart To Ensure Kannadigas' Security Amid Unrest In Belagavi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday has said that the security of Kannadigas settled in Maharashtra is the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government's responsibility. Bommai's remarks come after the vandalism took place in Belagavi on Friday night. He added that maintaining law and order in Karnataka is his government's responsibility, while the Maharashtra government should do the same on their part.

"Maintaining law and order in Karnataka is our responsibility. Similarly, it is the responsibility of the Maharashtra government to maintain law and order there," said Bommai

In addition, he has also remarked that Karnataka's Director General of Police will speak to his counterpart in Maharashtra pertaining to the security of Kannadigas in the state. Moreover, the Karnataka Home Minister too will discuss the issue with his Maharashtra counterpart, Bommai added. He also asserted that even he will speak to his counterpart, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Our Director General of Police will speak to his counterpart in Maharashtra about the security of Kannadigas there and the attack on buses and private vehicles from Karnataka. Our Home Minister will take up the issue with his Maharashtra counterpart. Then, if necessary, I will speak to the Maharashtra Chief Minister," Bommai added

Karnataka CM reacts after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut calls for Marathas to unite

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut gave a call for the Marathas to unite following the incident. After this, Basavaraj Bommai slammed the move and remarked that people should not incite anyone "under any circumstances". He added that incitement will a "disservice" to Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna.

"Responsible people should never incite anyone under any circumstances. Chatrapati Shivaji, Sangolli Rayanna and Kitturu Rani Chennamma fought against the British for freedom. They fought to unite the country. We will be doing a disservice to them if we fight to divide society. Nobody should incite the people to take law into their own hands," the Karnataka Chief Minister said

Belagavi vandalism incident

Tensions erupted in Belagavi after a purported video surfaced showing some people pouring black ink on the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru. The video immediately went viral. Following this, the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) followers gathered in Belagavi and protested against the Karnataka government at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk. The miscreants smashed around 26 vehicles of the Karnataka government and police at Belagavi. The protestors alleged that Kannada goons have defaced a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bangalore. Meanwhile, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Belagavi for two days beginning Sunday morning.

With ANI inputs