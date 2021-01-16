Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Hints At Cabinet Reshuffle Again Amid Growing Resentment In BJP

Amid increasing resentment among BJP leaders after cabinet expansion in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has hinted towards another rejig in his cabinet. Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state, the distribution of portfolios has been held off by the CM. The core committee which is scheduled to meet on Saturday will discuss the changes in the cabinet. There’s a possibility that ministerial berths will be interchanged between the selected leaders.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Yediyurappa said, the core committee is working on the distribution of portfolios again and a decision will also be made on who should be included in the cabinet. He asserted that the portfolios will be distributed after Home Minister Amit Shah reviews the list.

After a long wait, seven legislators namely - MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar, CP Yogeshwar, Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, S Angara - took oath as cabinet ministers in Karnataka on January 13. The expansion was significant as many leaders including those who jumped ship from Congress and JDS, resulting in the fall of the previous Kumaraswamy government, were waiting to get a berth.

Cabinet expansion triggers resentment in BJP

However, many disgruntled BJP legislators who weren't included in the cabinet cried foul and issued derogatory remarks against CM Yediyurappa. Senior BJP leader Basanagouda R Patil alleged that only those who blackmailed the CM "with a CD" were inducted were given cabinet berths.

Many other leaders including Mysore MLA Ramadoss, chief whip in Karnataka Assembly Sunil Kumar Karkala, Ron MLA Kalakappa Bandi, and MLA from Belgaum (South) Abhay Patil openly expressed their grievances against the cabinet rejig.

CM Yediyurappa on Thursday asked the discontent members to approach the BJP high command in Delhi and urged them not to damage the reputation of the party.

"If the MLAs have any objection they can go to Delhi, meet our national leaders and give them all the information and complaints they have. I won't object to that but I ask them not to damage the party's reputation by talking ill," Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

