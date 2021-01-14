'Reflects Suppression Of Communities': Siddaramaiah Slams Yediyurappa's Cabinet Expansion

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has hit out at the BJP over the cabinet expansion of the state government. In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah targeted CM BS Yediyurappa and the state government. He said that the cabinet expansion of Yediyurappa government reflects in the suppression of marginalised sections.

The cabinet expansion by @BSYBJP reflect the beliefs of @BJP4India in the suppression of marginalised sections. They have never valued social justice & equality.



The regional & caste imbalance is evident in the cabinet expansion.



2/3#Mysuru — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 13, 2021

He further said there is zero hope with the current BJP government and pathetic governance will continue.

The pathetic governance of @BJP4Karnataka will continue even after cabinet expansion. The corruption will increase further & now more of them will loot the public money.



There is 'Zero Hope' on this govt.



3/3#Mysuru — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 13, 2021

He accused BJP of not believing in democracy and claimed that this will be reflected in the upcoming budget as well.

.@BJP4India has never believed in democracy. This will be reflected in the upcoming budget as well. They never consult people to understand their requirements.



Our govt used to hold consultations with various groups for their inputs before the budget.



1/3#Mysuru — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 13, 2021

Hitting out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, he added that Yediyurappa & BJP have said 'eating beef is the achievement of the leader of Mysuru. But I have never consumed the beef.'

.@BSYBJP has said that eating beef is the achievement of leader of Mysuru. But I have never consumed the beef.



One thing he has forgotten to say is that 'Looting public money & going to jail is the only achievement of leader of Shivamogga'. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 13, 2021

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion, 7 Ministers Sworn-in

On Wednesday, the 17-month-old cabinet in Karnataka was expanded with the induction of seven Ministers. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Ministers at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. The new Ministers are MLAs Umesh Katti (Hukkeri), S Angara (Sullia), Murugesh Nirani (Bilgi) and Arvind Limbavali (Mahadevapura), and MLCs R Shankar, M T B Nagaraj and C P Yogeshwar.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his cabinet colleagues, BJP leaders and office-bearers, including General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, senior state government officials, family members and supporters of the new Ministers, among others, were present.

This is the third expansion of the cabinet since Yediyurappa assumed charge in July 2019 after the collapse of the Congress-JDS government in the wake of a revolt by 17 MLAs of the coalition partners.

