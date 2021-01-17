Karnataka Govt To Implement Anti-cow Slaughter Law From Jan 18, Lists Provisions

According to a notification issued by the state government on Saturday, the anti cow slaughter law will come in effect in Karnataka from January 18. As per the order, 3-7 years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 5 lakh will be imposed under this law and subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to 7 years.

Karnataka government said, "All provisions of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020 to come into force from January 18."

Karnataka: Anti-cow slaughter law to come into effect from Jan 18

Detailing the provisions of the bill, Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy informed that the slaughter of cows and calves are not allowed while the slaughter of buffaloes above 13 years is allowed. Highlighting the provisions, he further said that illegal selling, transportation or culling of cows has been made punishable. "If a cow has contracted a disease, which can spread to other cattle, then it can be culled or slaughtered," he added.

This announcement from the state government in regards to the anti cow slaughter law comes after the State Governor Vajubhai Vala earlier this month gave assent to the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill-2020 that was passed in the state assembly on December 9, 2020.

CM Yediyurappa-led Karnataka state government in its order said that the ordinance is aimed to provide comprehensive legislation for the prevention of slaughter and preservation of cattle in the State. The opposition parties have alleged that the bill, which is now a law, was not discussed for tabling in the Business Advisory Committee meeting.

(With ANI inputs)