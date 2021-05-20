Karnataka Govt Unveils Rs.1250 Cr COVID-19 Relief Package; Congress & JD(S) Unimpressed

In a big development on Wednesday, the Karnataka government announced a financial package worth Rs.1250 crore for the state amid the second COVID-19 wave. At present, there are 5,75,049 active novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka while 16,74,487 patients have recovered and 22,838 deaths have been reported. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 468 deaths and 49,953 discharges. The package caters to various sections of society including flower growers, fruit and vegetable growers, auto and taxi drivers, construction workers, workers of the unorganised sector, artists and the poor.

On this occasion, it was reiterated that COVID-19 patients are entitled to free treatment in hospitals designated by the state government. Moreover, it announced that 6000 gram panchayats will receive Rs.50,000 each from the SDRF fund for COVID-19 management. In the next three days, 2150 more doctors shall be appointed to facilitate the novel coronavirus treatment.

Here are details of the package:

Details Amount (in crore rupees) Rs.10,000 per hectare for flower growers 12.73 Rs.10,000 per hectare for fruit and vegetable growers (restricted to 1 hectare) 69 Rs.3000 to each Auto, taxi and maxi cab drivers 63 Rs.3000 for construction workers 494 Rs.2000 for each for workers in unorganised sector 60.89 Rs.2000 each for street workers 44 Rs.3000 each for artists 4.82 The date of repayment of installments of loans availed by farmers, self-help groups has been extended up to July 31, 2021 134.38 The government is extending the benefit of the PMGKAY scheme to 30 lakh additional beneficiaries of the state. Under the aegis of this scheme, 5 kg of rice is being provided to BPL and Antyodaya cardholders free of cost for May and June 180 BPL card applicants will receive 10 kg of foodgrains for May and June while APL card applicants will be provided with 10 kg of foodgrains at the rate of Rs.15 per kg for May and June 24 Free food at Indira Canteens for the benefit of labourers and poor people under BBMP and urban area limits 25

Opposition slams government

The announcement of the package did not cut ice with the opposition parties. Speaking to the media, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar contended that the state government had announced the package only because of the pressure of the Sonia Gandhi-led party. Calling it "completely inadequate", he demanded that Rs.10,000 should be directly transferred to the bank accounts of all poor persons. Meanwhile, former CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy claimed that the sum allocated to farmers and taxi drivers was much lesser than last year's package.