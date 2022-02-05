Karnataka Hijab Row: BJP MLA Asks Muslims To Go To Pakistan If They Need Hijab, Urdu

In the latest development in the ongoing Hijab row, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal added fuel to the fire after demanding Urdu schools and madrassas in the state to be banned and shut down. The row over hijab erupted after a college in Kundapura denied entry to Muslim women donning headscarves following which similar incidents flared up in Udupi and other areas. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal targeted the minority community and asked them to learn Kannada or go to Pakistan otherwise.

BJP MLA asks Muslims to go to Pakistan

Further, the BJP leader sparked controversy by asking Muslims to go to Pakistan - a country given by Mahatma Gandhi - if they wanted hijab, Urdu language and laws according to Islam.

"They consume the food that was grown in this land. They drink the water that comes from this land and engage in anti-national activities. If you ask me, I suggest that Madrassas should be banned across Karnataka. Urdu schools should also be shut down. If you want, you learn Kannada or go to Pakistan. What business do you have here? You want Urdu, hijab and other Islamic necessities then go to Pakistan that honourable Mahatma Gandhi has given for you."

Karnataka bans clothes that disturb harmony

Seeking to end the hijab (head scarf) controversy in Karnataka that has begun taking political colour, the State government on Saturday ordered banning wearing clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public order. "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice," the government order said. It said the students have to wear the dress chosen by the College Development Committee or the appellate committee of the administrative board of the pre-university colleges, which come under the pre-university education department.

"In the event of administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order said.

Initially, the controversy was restricted to Udupi and Chikkamagaluru in the beginning of January as the girls started wearing hijab to class. In protest, the boys wore saffron scarves. Gradually, the issue spread to other parts of the State and snowballed into a major controversy with political parties taking mileage out of it. While the Congress leaders backed hijab, the BJP said it will not allow 'Talibanisation' of educational institutions.