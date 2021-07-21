Karnataka HM Basavaraj Bommai Backs BS Yediyurappa, Says 'CM Is Going To Continue'

Amid speculations of a possible replacement of the state’s Chief Minister, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has now supported BS Yediyurappa. Responding to speculations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) planning to change the CM with a ‘younger face’, Bommai on Wednesday said that the ‘CM is going to continue’. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was one of the names rumoured to be considered for the post.

Bommai backs BS Yediyurappa

With Karnataka's politics abuzz about a possible change in leadership, senior leader and state Home Minister have now come out in support of Yediyurappa. A confidant of the current CM, Bommai dispersed any chances of a replacement of the former. He also informed that Arun Singh, who was sent to Karnataka to handle the crisis, has also said the same.

“CM is going to continue, he himself has said it. Our in-charge Arun Singh had also said it. Through all these speculations & rumours they're trying to create political instability. CM is very strong, he is our leader & he will continue to be the CM,” the Home Minister said.

The political turmoil in the state began after several BJP MLAs openly expressed their displeasure with the Chief Minister’s style of functioning.

Doubts over Yediyurappa’s future

Following BJP’s win in 12 out of the 15 by-elections conducted in December 2019, the party managed a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly. However, Yediyurappa was faced with problems in expanding the Cabinet and allocating portfolios. The CM was forced to redistribute ministerial portfolios multiple times after Ministers began to express their displeasure in his decisions. Earlier on April 1, Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa handed a 5-page letter to the Governor describing the “serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration” by the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, leaders such as MLC H Vishwanath alleged ‘interference’ by the Yediyurappa family in the government decisions. The CM had earlier this month visited the national capital and met with PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda. Following the meeting, rumours of his ousting began to do rounds. However, the Karnataka CM following the meeting dispersed all speculations and said, “no one has asked me to resign.”

IMAGE: ANI