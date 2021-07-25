Karnataka HM Bommai Meets Union Min Prahlad Joshi Ahead Of Yediyurappa's Alleged Ouster

Two days ahead of the all-BJP MLA meeting in Karnataka, Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai met Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Saturday night in Hubli. Raising speculations of Joshi replacing Yediyurappa as CM, Bommai said it was a courtesy meeting to discuss rescue efforts. Prahlad Joshi and BL Santosh have been reportedly eyeing the top post for a few years. The 78-year-old CM will allegedly be replaced on July 26 and BJP MLAs will vote upon a new Karnataka Chief Minister.

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa affirmed that he will follow the decision of the BJP High Command and resign if needed. The senior leader also asserted that he has not been asked to resign yet. Urging party workers and seers to cooperate, Yediyurappa said that he has been tasked to strengthen the party. The Lingayat leader has received support from Lingayat seers who have urged BJP to retain him and even Congress MLA MB Patil who said that Yediyurappa should be treated with respect as he was 'tall leader of the community'.

"When the directions come, I'll quit and work for the party. I will follow whatever JP Nadda will decide. It is my duty to bring back BJP to power. I urge party workers and seers to cooperate," Yediyurappa said.

Recently, Yediyurappa met with PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in Delhi during the weekend, and refuted reports of stepping down. On Saturday, when reporters asked if he has tendered his resignation, Yediyurappa said, "Why? Not at all, not at all, not at all". Yediyurappa completes two years of his current term on July 26.

Rift in Karnataka

In January, days after reshuffling his cabinet, Yediyurappa reorganized some of the portfolios allocated to the seven newly inducted ministers after four cabinet ministers - JC Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraja, K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah complained of the reshuffled portfolios. Senior BJP ministers had to let go of several key ministries to the new inductees leading to discontent in the Karnataka BJP camp. Later, BJP MLC H Vishwanath alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the govt, naming his son Vijayendra. However, after Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra met with the high command, he termed the speculations of leadership change in the state as a 'closed chapter'. Several BJP MLAs have accused Yediyurappa of 'interfering in the affairs of his cabinet', repeatedly predicting a change in leadership. Yediyurappa formed his government on August 26, 2019 with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress & JDS.