Karnataka: Maharashtra CM Fumes Over Shivaji Statue Desecration, Seeks PM's Intervention

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked the Karnataka government to take immediate action against the reported vandalism of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Bengaluru's Shivaji Nagar on Friday. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter. Several NCP leaders, too, have condemned the incident.

It should be mentioned here that in separate acts of vandalism, statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna were desecrated in Karnataka's Bengaluru and Belgavi prompting widespread protests across both states. The incidents took place a day apart.

"Shivaji Maharaj is the deity of not only Maharashtra but of the entire country, and any disrespect and insult to the founder of the Maratha empire will not be tolerated," CM Uddhav Thakeray said in an official statement. ''PM Modi should direct the Karnataka government to take action in the matter. This incident (alleged desecration of the statue) cannot be taken lightly. For several years, Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka are facing atrocities. Now, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is desecrated,'' he added.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressed the media on the issue and said, "Responsible people shouldn't provoke anybody. Shivaji Maharaj, Sangolli Rayanna and Rani Chennamma united the country. If we start fighting in their name, it'll be an injustice to the fight by them."

Police Commissioner Dr K. Thiyagarajan informed that in the wake of protests after the desecration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna statues last night, a prohibitory order has been extended under Sec 144 CRPC from 6 AM on Dec 19 to 6 AM on Dec 20 in Belagavi

Meanwhile, Karnataka Police have arrested 27 people after several people vandalised the statue of a freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna and smashed around 26 government and police vehicles in Belgavi.

The Commissioner of Police, Belagavi city, Dr K Thiyagarajan informed that over 100 miscreants had been identified on Saturday and 27 among them have been arrested. He added that it is being suspected that the vandalism of Sangolli Rayana's statue was a result of flash protests against the desecration of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Bengaluru.

Shivaji statue desecrated in Bengaluru

Amid a series of incidents ongoing in Karnataka and Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES) slammed the Karnataka government over the prevailing situation followed by the desecration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Bengaluru.

A video that has gone viral shows a mob throwing ink over the warrior king's statue after which violent protests erupted on Friday midnight. Demonstrators were seen pelting stones targeting police personnel and government vehicles.

Notably, the Winter Session of the Karnataka State Assembly is currently underway in Karnataka's Belgavi, bordering Maharashtra, after a period of two years.

(With inputs from PTI)