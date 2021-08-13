Karnataka MLA Yatnal Accuses Yediyurappa's Son Vijayendra Of Interfering In Bommai Govt

Intensifying his tirade against ex-CM BS Yediyurappa, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Friday, accused Vijayendra Yediyurappa of interfering in the new Basavaraj Bommai government too. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Yatnal said that he will investigate and reveal it within a week. Alleging that several meetings were going on in Cauvery (Yediyurappa's residence), Yatnal said that he will reveal all at the right time.

Yatnal alleges 'Vijayendra Yediyurappa interfering'

Commenting on Vijayendra Yediyurappa's interference in govt functioning, Yatnal said, "Will investigate and let you know. I will get to know in a week. It has happened, I have information about that. I know what is happening in Cauvery ( Govt residence of former CM Yediyurappa). In Cauvery there are more pictures which has come to my knowledge. Will tell you in future, time will come for that."

On August 4, 29 ministers took oath days after Basavaraj Bommai took charge, all deputy CMs dropped. The cabinet has a diverse mix with 8 Lingayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 Dalits, 1 Scheduled Caste, 1 Reddy members and 1 woman. The inclusions include Araga Jnanendra, Shashikala Jolle and B Sreeramulu. The cabinet expansion came after Bommai's Delhi tour where he met the party's command.

According to sources, Surapura MLA Rajugowda, Hiriyur MLA Poornima Sreenivas, and Yediyurappa's close follower MP Renukacharya met Yediyurappa and complained that they didn't make it to Bommai's Cabinet. JP MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal and former minister CP Yogishwar Arvind Bellad - both vocal Yediyurappa critics - have been kept out of the cabinet. The biggest name missing from the cabinet is Yediyurappa's son and BJP state Vice President BY Vijayendra who has now been issued a court notice in a case alleging corruption in a housing project. Meanwhile, ex-CM Jagadish Shettar opted out of the new ministry citing seniority.

Basavaraj Bommai takes over

Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan in the presence of outgoing CM BS Yediyurappa, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and other top BJP leaders. As per reports, Bommai's name was suggested by Yediyurappa during the BJP's state legislature meeting held on July 23. Bommai - a strong Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in the Haveri district. While he had started his political career from the 'Janata Parivaar' JD(U), he later joined the BJP in 2008. Yediyurappa had been facing massive opposition from miffed BJP leaders since cabinet expansion in January after rebel JD(S) and Congress MLAs were inducted into it, leading to his resignation after completing two years of his tenure.