Karnataka People Waiting To Oust BJP Govt, Says Congress After Local Body Polls Victory

The Congress on Thursday, December 30, said that the party's victory in the Karnataka local body polls indicates that issues including anti-conversion laws do not hold good with people of the southern states, who are waiting to throw out the BJP-led government. Karnataka's Congress party emerged as the single largest party in the urban local body elections and outplayed the ruling BJP. The voting was held on December 27, whose results were announced on Thursday.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a statement, ''It is evident from recent by-election results that people are waiting to throw out the illegitimate and corrupt BJP government that has eclipsed progress and paralyzed governance".

According to Randeep Singh Surjewala, the vote share in the Karnataka local body polls also indicates a fall in BJP's popularity in the state.

Congress analyses election results

Surjewala, in charge of Congress affairs in Karnataka, stated, ''The vote share of Congress came up to 42.06 per cent, whereas for BJP and JD(S), it stood at 36.9 per cent and 3.8 per cent respectively''.

He added that through results it is established that people are more concerned over issues like price rise, falling incomes, jobs, rampant corruption, and the BJP-led government's apathy towards public welfare. He said people won't take in the manufactured matters including anti-conversion laws and management of temples.

''Progressive Kannadigas realise that such issues are meant to serve no one but divisive forces. Every second that the spurious and corrupt Bommai government continues, it is an anathema to development and progress,'' Surjewala said.

Congress wins urban local body elections

Congratulating Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah, the MLAs, and all senior leaders of the party on the electoral outcome, Surjewala said Congress emerged victorious in 500 wards, against the 435 won by the ruling BJP while the JD(S) bagged only 45 wards.

DK Shivakumar said, ''Their continued hard work and unity in action will bring the Congress back to power in the state and usher in a new era of putting Karnataka as the number one state in development".

