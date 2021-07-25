Karnataka Seers Hold Convention In B'luru As BJP Set To Take Call On CM Change By Evening

Amid the growing noise of change in leadership in Karnataka, seers of different mutts in the state held a convention in Bengaluru's Palace Grounds on Sunday. The seers believed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) High Command should find solutions under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa. They said that if the Chief Minister is removed from the top position, the stave will face more problems.

"Solutions should be found under the leadership of Yediyurappa Ji. He should not be replaced. Karnataka will face more problems if he is removed," Dingaleshwara Swami of Balehosur Mutt told ANI.

On July 20, seers from more than 30 mutts met Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and extended their support to him. The BJP leader, however, told the seers that he will follow any decision made by the party High Command. Dingaleshwara Swami urged BJP top brass to let Yediyurappa continue as the CM and pointed out that he handled the COVID-19 situation effectively.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa had urged his supporters to not indulge in protests or indiscipline and act in accordance with the party ethics.

Karnataka CM to be replaced?

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that he will follow the directions given by the BJP Hight command. The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman also ruled out any divide in the Karnataka BJP with regards to his position.

The BJP leader said that he is expecting suggestions from the high command by evening. "I haven't received any instructions from the high command yet. I'll wait and follow their direction," he said.

He said that his only goal is to work hard for the next two years and bring BJP back to power in the 2023 Assembly polls. When asked about Dalit CM, Yediyurappa said, "I'm not the one to decide about it, it is for the high command to decide. Let's first see what decision they will take today."

The Karnataka CM's sudden visit to the national capital earlier this month raised speculations about his resignation. Yediyurappa asserted that he has not been asked to resign. On Sunday, the CM said that the High Command's decision will be out by evening.