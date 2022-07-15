Karnataka: Siddaramaiah Cites 'humanity' After Kerur Victims' Kin Throw Back Money He Gave

Embarrassed after the compensation money given to victims of the Kerur violence was thrown back at the car of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, he clarified that the monetary compensation was given on humanitarian grounds, as it will neither bring the person back to life nor will it solve all the problems. He said that the incident of throwing the money back would have been triggered by a possible incitement and also informed the money, although it was returned was handed over again to the family of the bereaved.

Notably, Congress leader Siddaramaiah personally visited the hospital in Bagalkot to meet the people who were injured in the violence between two communities in Kerur and also visited the families of the victims.

Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, "Today, I visited the Bagalkot hospital and enquired about the well-being of those who were injured in the recent riots in Kerur of Badami Assembly constituency. MLA Ananda Nyamagowda, former minister HY Meti, former MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar, Ajay Kumar Saranayake and others were present."

Siddaramaiah stated the monetary help was given, so as to provide help to the families, knowing clearly it would not solve all the problems of the bereaved families. "We had given that compensation money on humanity grounds, we didn't give that compensation thinking that it will solve all their problems. Even when compensation is given for the deceased, no amount of money will bring the dead person back to life. This compensation is not for the incident but to help them in some way on humanitarian grounds," Siddaramaiah said. "After the help was rejected, I had still asked the people concerned to return the money back to the families," the former Karnataka CM said and expressed hope that they will accept the help.

Kerur violence

An incident of eve-teasing was behind the entire episode of violence. A conflict erupted after a local from Bagalkot district's Kerur city, Yasin eve-teased the sister of Arun and Lakshman, on July 6. A skirmish broke out after the brothers approached Yasin and questioned him about the incident.

The incident resulted in a gang war kind of a clash, with both sides calling upon their friends and aides for help. Some people tried to give the incident a communal colour as both sides were from different communities. Later, violence broke out in the market area of Kerur as miscreants barged in and set push carts on fire and vandalised bikes parked in the market area. It is pertinent to mention that the clash also involved members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike.

In the incident, a total of 3 people were injured and 18 people were arrested, while Section 144 was imposed in the area after the violence. CM Bommai denied that the clashes happened out of communal disharmony and said that it was a 'personal issue'

(Image: @siddaramaiah/Twitter)