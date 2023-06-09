KCR Chalks Out Plan For Party's Expansion In Maharashtra, Welcomes New Inductions

Chalking out plans for the expansion of BRS, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday suggested the BRS leadership take up a campaign of the Telangana development model as the main agenda for the expansion of the party in Maharashtra’s 288 assembly constituencies. BRS national president KCR said that nine committees should be formed in every village with the participation of all sections of the population.

This comes after leaders from various parties and social organisations from Maharashtra joined BRS in the presence of KCR. The BRS supremo offered them pink scarves to extend a token of welcome.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister KCR suggested that the Telangana development model, which prioritises the welfare of the people and farmers, be extensively disseminated via leaflets, books, social media, posters, hoardings, and other modes of communication. CM KCR stated that BRS is attempting to make Telangana programmes available to residents of Maharashtra as well.

KCR attacks Maharashtra govt

Taking a jibe at the Eknath Shinde administration, KCR alleged that despite the abundance of water resources, the government failed to provide irrigation water to the state's farmers. He continued his attack on the Shiv Sena and BJP-led Maharashtra government, alleging that the people of Maharashtra are not taken care of despite the fact that many leaders rose to the positions of Chief Minister and Union Minister.

Speaking of the Dhani portal, which is the Integrated Land Records' official portal for registration of agricultural and non-agricultural public property in Telangana, CM KCR said that the government is focusing on digitising revenue records. "The registration procedure takes ten minutes to complete, and Dharani offers the farmers transparent services," he added. In addition to introducing Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima, 24-hour free electricity, and free irrigation water to the farming community in Maharashtra, CM KCR underlined that efforts are being made to develop the agricultural industry.

Who joined BRS?

A host of leaders from different political parties joined the BRS on Thursday. Among those who joined the BRS are prominent social worker Dr. Subhash Rathore, Umesh Chavan from Sena Sangathan, civil engineer Deepak Pawar from the BJP, Bharat Pawar, sub-sarpanch of Akola Bazar Ashok Rathore, Ajay Rathod from Upadhyay Sangathan Yavatmal district, and former BJP district president Prakash Rathore. It also includes Shiv Sena circle leader Rajesh Pawar, Shiv Sena Shinde faction leader Parveen Chavan, and others. Maharashtra BRS leaders Sankaranna Dondge, Manik Kadam, TSIDC Chairman Venugopala Chari, Himanshu Tiwari, and others participated in this programme.

Not only from Maharashtra but a few leaders from Madhya Pradesh also joined the party at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

In the presence of BRS national president Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, notable social activist Anand Roy from Madhya Pradesh, who exposed the Vyapam scam that caused a sensation in the state for years, joined the party.