KCR Enraged At Andhra Pradesh Government For Complaints Over Ongoing Projects

Telangana vs Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been dealing with a water-sharing row since the formation of the two states. Telangana Chief Minister KCR slammed the Andhra Pradesh government after they lodged a complaint against the projects under construction in the state. He said that the AP government is making baseless accusations and unnecessary problems and promised to give them a befitting response. He also decided to share the facts of the project underway in Telangana along with all the essential data at the Apex Council meeting in an attempt to give an apt reply to the Andhra Pradesh government and the Centre. KCR also said that he is disappointed with the AP government.

KCR said, "I, on my own, invited the Andhra Pradesh state elders in the government, offered them lunch and discussed the matter. I have extended a friendly hand to Andhra Pradesh government saying that both the states should construct projects based on the needs of the people. We have also told them that the water being wasted into the sea should be diverted to the farmers and towards that goal, the action plan should be implemented. Yet, the Andhra Pradesh government had unnecessarily poked us and picking up a fight."

"The Andhra Pradesh government lodged baseless allegations and complaints without any truth. Let us give a befitting answer in the Apex Council to effectively counter the Andhra Pradesh government's meaningless charges and shut its mouth once and for all. We will create a situation wherein the Andhra Pradesh government will never make such allegations in future. The Central government has also faulted in its attitude on the Telangana projects. We are constructing projects based on our share of the river waters. It is not at all correct to raise objections on the projects whose allocation of water was agreed upon before the formation of Telangana State, permissions are given and huge funds were spent," he added.

This move came after the Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat instructed KCR to stop the construction of the projects, including Rayalaseema Lift Scheme, upon which AP has raised objections until he can get it sanctioned from the Apex Council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.