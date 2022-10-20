KCR's BRS In Crosshairs Of BJP As Unidentified Persons Dig JP Nadda's 'grave' In Telangana

The tussle between BJP and KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi intensified ahead of the Munugode by-election after unidentified persons dug a 'grave' of JP Nadda. BJP's Andhra Pradesh general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy posted a video of a spot close to Malkapur where the grave is visible. A picture of the BJP president and a banner with the caption 'Regional Fluoride Mitigation & Research Center, Choutuppai' is also seen near the grave. As per sources, this was a protest over the centre not being set up despite a promise made by Nadda in 2016 when he was the Union Health Minister.

Warning BRS of retaliation, BJP's Vishnu Vardhan Reddy commented, "This is despicable! TRS (now BRS) workers made a grave of our Hon'ble President which is beyond disgusting even going by TRS standards. Everyone knows KT Rama Rao is frustrated with growing strata of BJP but imagine if 18 crore members of BJP starts doing same to TRS".

This is despicable!

TRS workers made a grave of our Hon'ble President which is beyond disgusting even going by @trspartyonline std.



Everyone knows @KTRTRS is frustrated with growing strata of @BJP4India but imagine if 18 crore members of BJP starts doing same to TRS!@blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/cdDP6x6nTA — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) October 20, 2022

BJP-BRS tussle

BJP has emerged as a key player in Telangana politics by winning four Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election, 48 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation wards and the Dubbak and Huzurabad by-elections. Owing to this, KCR has often expressed a desire to unite other regional forces in the last few months and stepped up his criticism of BJP and PM Modi over a number of issues. Since May, he has met several opposition leaders including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Signalling his entry into national politics, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao renamed his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi on October 5. A resolution in this regard was passed by the party's general body meeting chaired by KCR. Subsequently, the TRS general secretary wrote to the Election Commission of India informing the poll body about the change of his party's name. He also mentioned that necessary amendments to the party constitution have been made in the general body meeting. The Telangana Assembly polls will be held in December next year.