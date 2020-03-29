'No Dearth Of Food And Water In Delhi', Kejriwal Appeals Migrants To Follow Lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again appealed to thousands of migrants wanting to return to their native places to refrain from gathering and heading back saying the nation will lose the fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak if the situation persists. Thousands of out-of-job migrants along with their families had gathered at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus depot on Saturday hoping to board state-run buses to head back to their native towns.

Delhi has so far reported 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

"In the last two days, a large number of migrants gathered at the Delhi-UP border who wanted to return to their villages. People are fleeing cities to go back to their native places. When PM Modi announced the lockdown he said, 'stay wherever you are'. I think it is the mantra of this lockdown; if we don't follow this the lockdown will not be successful and the country will fail in the fight against this virus," Arvind Kejriwal said.

The CM mentioned Saturday's chaotic scenes from Anand Vihar captured on national media saying that there is a high risk of transmission of coronavirus when people gather in such crowds and asked people to think of their safety. "I saw pictures of the gathering of thousands of people. When you are standing in a crowd, even if a single person in the crowd is infected with COVID-19, you will also get infected. Think about your own life and your family," Kejriwal said.

Read Bhagavad Gita for 18 days

Invoking religious references to the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the Aam Aadmi Party chief also urged people to read 18 chapters of Bhagavad Gita during the remaining 18 lockdown days. "Staying at home during this time is patriotism. Read 18 chapters of Bhagavad Gita during the remaining 18 lockdown days; we are doing that in our family. Need focus like Arjun in our fight against coronavirus."

इस समय अपने घर पर रहना ही देशभक्ति है। अभी 18 दिन बचे है लॉकडाउन के। अगर आपको अच्छा लगे तो आप वो कर सकते हो जो मेरे परिवार ने शुरू किया है। गीता के 18 अध्याय है, रोज एक पढ़िए। सिर्फ आधा घंटा लगता है। pic.twitter.com/To0ttB7ERh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 29, 2020

No dearth of food and water

CM Kejriwal assured the people that there is no dearth of food and water and those will be provided to anyone in need. "Delhi government is providing lunch and dinner to more than four lakh people every day. We are putting in all the efforts to make sure that everyone gets food in the national capital. There is no dearth of food and water. There is nothing to worry about."

