Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Appeals Migrants To Stay In Delhi, Reassures Basic Facilities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again appealed to all the migrants to not move and stay in one place, in order to stop the spread of Coronavirus. In a message posted on his twitter account, CM Kejriwal requested the citizens to stay where they are.

WATCH: Migrant Exodus From Delhi To UP Stopped At Ghazipur; Police Asks Them To Return

Kejriwal appeals to the migrants

Alerting the workers on the susceptibility of the virus, CM Kejriwal told them that they have a big chance of being exposed to the virus if they are in such a big group and also said that they could be exposing their villages to the virus as well.

The Aam Aadmi Party founder told them that if the virus spreads along with them, then it'll reach in all corners of the country and then it will be very difficult for the country to combat the virus.

READ: IndianOil Assures Enough Petrol, Diesel & LPG Supply To Last Beyond Lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister once again assured the workers that the Delhi government has made all stay and food arrangements for these migrants and that they should stay where they are in the interest of the nation.

READ: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Apologises For Coronavirus Lockdown Hardship; Asserts It's Essential

Thousands of migrant workers started walking towards their villages in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand after all transport services were suspended and PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in across the country. The UP government has assured 1000 buses to ferry these workers, with other states also making their arrangements.

Since Thursday evening, thousands of these workers have gathered at Anand Vihar bus station in the national capital, waiting for the transport back to their villages.