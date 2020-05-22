Cyclone Amphan: Kejriwal Assures Delhi's Support To Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik

In the wake of the destruction caused by cyclone Amphan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday extended support to his counterparts in West Bengal and Odisha, Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik respectively. At least 77 people have been reported killed so far in West Bengal due to the extremely severe cyclone. Large-scale damage to infrastructure, public and private property was reported from North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal extended full support to West Bengal and Odisha and asserted that the Delhi government will help in any manner in this hour of crisis.

Dear @MamataOfficial didi, on behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend our full support and solidarity with you and the people of West Bengal in the wake of the destruction caused by #CycloneAmphan. Kindly let us know if we could help in any manner in this hour of crisis. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 22, 2020

Dear @Naveen_Odisha ji, on behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend our full solidarity and support with you and the people of Odisha in the wake of the destruction caused by #CycloneAmphan. Kindly let us know if we could help in any manner in this hour of crisis. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 22, 2020

PM Modi Announces Rs 1000 Cr Aid To WB

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi after conducting a review meeting in Basirhat with CM Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and other state and PMO officials on Cyclone Amphan said that state and central governments stand with the people who have been affected by the cyclone which has left 80 people dead and thousands homeless. Accordingly, he made a number of relief announcements and assured more.

PM Modi said, "In the month of May, the country was busy with elections and at that time we had to combat a cyclone that battered Odisha. Now, after a year, this cyclone has affected our coastal areas. People of West Bengal have been worst affected by it. State and central governments stand with the people who have been affected by Cyclone Amphan."

PM Mod announced that the Central government will allocate Rs 1000 crore for advance immediate assistance of West Bengal and that the nation stands with people of the state. Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured, PM Modi added.

