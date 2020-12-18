Kejriwal Backs Mamata Over Transfer Of IPS Officers; Slams Centre's 'blatant Interference'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday backed his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee who is involved in a battle with the Centre over the transfer of 3 IPS officers. Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party leader who has faced a similar battle for years condemned Centre's "blatant interference" in the administration of West Bengal.

'Assault on federalism': Arvind Kejriwal

"Encroaching on the rights of states by attempting to transfer police officers to Centre just before elections, is an assault on federalism and an attempt to destabilize," Kejriwal said.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 18, 2020

The Centre-versus-Mamata Banerjee battle escalated on Thursday after the Union Home Ministry sent another letter to West Bengal Government to relieve three IPS officers for whom it had sought central deputation at the earliest. Mamata Banerjee responded saying that she will not allow the "brazen attempt" by the Centre to "control the State machinery by proxy!"

On Thursday, the MHA asked the three IPS officers to report for Central deputation. Using the powers under IPS Cadre Rule 6(1), the Ministry of Home Affairs has made a central deputation of the three officers, sources said. The three officers are Inspector General (South Bengal) Rajeev Mishra, DIG (Presidency Range) Praveen Kumar Tripathi, and Diamond Harbour SP Bholanath Pandey. They were in-charge of BJP chief JP Nadda’s security when his convoy was attacked on 10 December.

'Brazen attempt to control state machinery': Mamata

"GoI’s order of central deputation for the 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954," Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet. In another tweet, she said that this act is nothing but a "deliberate attempt" to encroach upon State’s jurisdiction and demoralize the serving officers in West Bengal.

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 17, 2020

"This move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It's unconstitutional and completely unacceptable," she said. "West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist and undemocratic forces," she added.

Last week, the MHA had summoned three IPS officers of West Bengal to serve in the central deputation, days after the alleged security lapses during BJP chief JP Nadda's visit to the state. In response to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) call to send these three IPS officers from West Bengal for Central deputation, Mamata Banerjee government on Sunday said 'they can't spare these officials'.

"Union Home Ministry has received a response from the government of West Bengal on three IPS officials who were called for Central deputation. The West Bengal government has said that they can't spare these officials for Central deputation," the official told news agency ANI.

