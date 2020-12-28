Kejriwal Dares Union Ministers To Have Open Debate With Agitating Farmers At Singhu Border

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday challenged the Union Ministers to debate with the agitating farmers on the Centre’s contentious agriculture laws, stating that the debate would make it clear on how beneficial or harmful the laws are.

Kejriwal was addressing the protesting farmers at a Kirtan Darbar, organised by the Punjab Academy of the Delhi government to mark Shaheedi Divas on the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

"I challenge those from the Central government who know the most about the Farm Laws to debate with the farmer leaders in public. They say that farmers do not know enough, it will be proven who knows more," he said.

Targeting the Union government over passing the three agrarian bills Kejriwal said, "The Centre is not talking about the benefits of the laws, all they are saying is that it will not cause any harm. It will not take away farmers' lands, or Minimum Support Price, are these benefits? Why have you brought the laws then? Tear and throw it away."

"Farmers are protesting for their survival. These laws will snatch away their land. I appeal with folded hands to the Centre to please revoke the three laws," he said.

Accompanying the chief minister, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia told the protesting farmers that Kejriwal was 'working 24 hours' to reduce the troubles being faced by the protesting farmers. He also claimed that the Delhi CM had ensured that stadiums don't get converted to prisons for the farmers.

Farmers continue to protest

Kejriwal's comments came as thousands of farmers protesting against the three new Central Agri laws continued their relentless agitations near Delhi, demanding the withdrawal of the legislation. The ruling AAP has strongly favoured the farmers protesting against the three Agri laws.

The farmer unions on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the Centre and proposed December 29 for the next round of talks. They also decided that a tractor march would be held on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway on December 30. Meanwhile, security remained tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri where the farmers have been camping for over a month. The protests have also led to traffic congestion in the national capital, forcing police to divert vehicular movement.

