Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's 'Muslim-appeasement policies', the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday said it will not allow the construction of a Haj House on government land in Delhi’s Dwarka. The party leadership also said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should desist from making Delhi the 'capital of Jihadis'.

"In spite of strong opposition from residents of Delhi and many security concerns, including that of International Airport, the Kejriwal government is bent on building the Haj House on government land using public money. In the greed of Muslim vote bank, the Chief Minister is picturing of becoming an embodiment and byword of Aurangzeb," the VHP said in a press statement issued today.

The VHP central leadership has warned that the Delhi government should "give up the idea of constructing a Haj House and stop serving the infiltrators and Jihadis, else, the society of the national capital will be forced to come on the streets",

"It seems, Delhi is sitting at the mouth of the volcano of radical Islamic terrorism! Vishva Hindu Parishad will not allow materialization of his (Kejriwal's) hallucination of making Delhi the capital of Jihadi radicals and anti-Hindu anti-national elements!" the VHP said.

The party added that Delhi is "haunted and stricken by the horrors of love jihad, religious conversions and mass violence perpetrated by Jihadi radicals, but despite being written to many times, the government's somnolence, lethargy and lassitude does not break".

"AAP's vote-bank politics"

The Delhi Haj House was first proposed in 2008 by former CM Sheila Dikshit. It will provide immigration assistance, accommodation, prayer rooms, dining spaces, and for Haj pilgrims. The proposed Haj house is said to accommodate at least 350 pilgrims at one time. The project was allotted around 5,000 square meters of land in Dwarka’s Sector 22. In 2018, the Aam Aadmi Party government allocated Rs 94 crore for the project, which some Dwarka residents allege is part of the AAP's vote-bank politics.