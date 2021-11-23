Kejriwal Praises Sidhu's Courage To Raise People's Issues; 'Capt & Channi Suppressing Him'

In a surprising political development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday praised Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu for raising public welfare issues. He also claimed that the PPCC chief has been suppressed by both former state CM Captain Amarinder Singh and current CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Kejriwal also informed that about 25 Congress MLAs and two or three of their MPs are in touch with AAP.

The Delhi CM said, "I praise Sidhu for his courage, he had corrected state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi when the latter claimed that sand was being sold to the public at Rs 5 per cubic feet. Sidhu told the chief minister that it was still being sold at Rs 20 per cubic feet. Sidhu has always been raising issues of public interest, but he was earlier suppressed by former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and is now being suppressed by Channi. Sidhu has been raising people's issues, but earlier Capt Sahab and now Channi is trying to suppress him."

Speaking about 25 Congress MLAs in touch with AAP, Kejriwal stated, "Many from the Congress are also in our contact, but we don't take their kachra (garbage). If we start taking their kachra, 25 of their MLAs will join our party by evening, but we don't have to get into this competition."

AAP calls Punjab CM Channi 'Nakli Kejriwal'

AAP on Monday launched a fresh attack on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and called him 'Nakli (Fake) Kejriwal' for emulating Arvind Kejriwal's promises to the state. Aam Aadmi Party took to its Twitter handle and shared a poster of Charanjit Singh Channi, calling him 'Nakli Kejriwal', and cautioned the people of Punjab to not vote for him in the upcoming state elections.

The poster highlights Punjab CM Channi's two announcements - his promise to provide free electricity, water for the poor and farmers, and free bus service to the pilgrim corridor. On September 21, Charanjit Singh Channi took charge as Punjab CM, promising free water supply to smaller homes, reduced the power tariff, and a transparent government for the "common man" in the poll-bound state.

However, in June, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had slammed the high electricity prices in Punjab and announced free electricity for all in Punjab if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forms the government in the state in the 2022 elections.

(With PTI Inputs)