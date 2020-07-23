Delhi CM Kejriwal Not Yet Invited For Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan; Offers A Prayer

As the date for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple was finalised, a controversy broke out on the chief guests who were to be invited for the event. When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was asked about the same, the AAP leader said he has not been invited to the ceremony as yet. He said that Lord Rama should bless all the citizens and the people of Delhi to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I have not been invited so far. Lord Rama should bless us and Delhiites. Will pray Lord Rama to save us from this pandemic,” CM Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Controversy over chief guests

Sparking a controversy on Monday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that while the country is still fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, some people are focussed to build temples.

"We are all thinking of how to fight the battle against Coronavirus but some people think that Coronavirus will be mitigated by building a temple. But our priority is to see how to improve the economy which has been affected due to lockdown. The lockdown has created an economic crisis and we want to request the State and Central government to pay attention to the issue," Pawar said.

However, its ally Shiv Sena slammed NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's remark on Bhoomi Poojan of Ayodhya's Ram Temple for politicising the event. "It is a historic moment that foundation stone Ram temple is being laid by PM. There is no disagreement. Ram Temple is not a political agenda for us. It is in our belief. If someone thinks Ram Temple is a political issue, they are wrong," said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

In its latest move, Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana said that former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi who is now a Rajya Sabha member should get a special invitation. It has also said that Shiv Sainiks played an important role in the Ram Temple Movement and they deserve applause.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan

August 5 has been confirmed as the date for laying the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. As per sources, senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are likely to accompany PM Modi for the event.

The temple construction will commence after the foundation stone-laying ceremony. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.

