Amid the ongoing faceoff between AAP and BJP over the alleged liquor scam, the Union minister Anurag Thakur while speaking to the media attacked the AAP government for allegedly following corrupt practices in the national capital. Calling Arvind Kejriwal-led government a Bevdi sarkaar, the Union Minister alleged that Delhi Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were involved with the mafia in the liquor scam.

After BJP released a video of the sting operation in Delhi's liqour scam in a press conference on Monday and demanded Manish Sisodia's resignation, Anurag Thakur said, "The Health Minister of Delhi government is in jail, while the Health Minister of AAP-led Punjab government was also in jail. Imagine the condition of the government whose ministers are in jail for corruption. This is the identity of Arvind Kejriwal-led Bevdi sarkaar."

"The AAP government is known for their corruption," he added, stating, "Manish Sisodia is involved in a huge scam while Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of corruption. AAP is unable to provide an answer till today. Its silence on the liquor scam for 15 days now says a lot."

"Not 'Mohalla clinic', but 'Mohalla Theka' is the identity of AAP government and Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia is involved with the mafia in the liquor scam," Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said.

बेवड़ी सरकार, कट्टर भ्रष्टाचार



यही अरविंद केजरीवाल की पहचान है। 15 दिनों से शराब घोटाले पर AAP की चुप्पी बहुत कुछ कहती है।



शराब घोटाले में केजरीवाल- सिसोदिया का हाथ माफिया के साथ। pic.twitter.com/MUjixf9QS2 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 5, 2022

BJP's 'Liquor Gate Sting' Against AAP

In a joint press conference held by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta at party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, the BJP alleged Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of corruption over the new excise policy in the capital. Following the accusation, the BJP released a video of a sting operation proving their claim of liqour scam in Delhi and demanded his resignation.

"We asked Arvind Kejriwal Ji and Manish Sisodia five questions regarding the new excise policy. However, the questions remain unanswered, and therefore we have come here to expose them through a sting operation," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said during the press conference.

In the shocking sting, the LiquorGate Accused confesses to bribes. The sting was released by the BJP with the demand that Arvind Kejriwal should immediately sack his deputy Manish Sisodia over the new excise policy scam. The sting was released with the allegation that blacklisted companies were given licenses by Kejriwal's government, liquor lobbies exploited profits at the cost of the taxpayer and commissions were doled out at astronomical rates of 12 per cent.

Releasing the Liquor Gate Sting, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra stated that a sting was done and is available in the public domain. "This sting has exposed the AAP that came with the Anti-corruption claim. It has now been proven that they are a hardcore corrupted party," Patra said.



