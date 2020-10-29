Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: MoS Says CM Tried To 'aid Smugglers', Demands His Resignation

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's ex-principal secretary M Sivasankar in the Gold smuggling probe, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan has once again demanded the resignation of the Kerala CM. Terming him as 'arrogant and shameless', Muraleedharan said that the arrest has proved his direct involvement in the Gold scam. In a tweet, he also said that the arrest exposes the "deliberate attempt" of the Kerala CM to "shelter and aid the smugglers & anti-national elements."

Earlier, in his first reaction after the arrest, he had congratulated the investigative agencies in thwarting efforts by the Kerala government and Vijayan to sabotage the probe in the gold smuggling scam. He had said that the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM was one of the masterminds of the gold smuggling case and demanded resignation of Vijayan while adding that another member of the ruling alliance in Kerala should take over as the Chief Minister.

Today’s arrest proves the direct involvement of @vijayanpinarayi in #Goldscam. It’s just a tip of the iceberg & he will not be the last person.



The arrogant & shameless @vijayanpinarayi must seek an unconditional apology from the people of Kerala and resign immediately. — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) October 28, 2020

READ | Kerala Gold Smuggling Probe: ED Arrests Kerala CM's Ex-principal Secy M Sivasankar

Sivasankar arrested by ED

On Wednesday, Sivasankar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being taken into custody ten hours ago. The Kerala High Court had denied anticipatory bail to Sivasankar. Sources report that the ED has levelled money laundering and Benami charges against Shivshankar, in the Kerala gold smuggling case. On Thursday, Sivasankar will be brought to principle session court.

READ | Kerala gold smuggling: ED takes CM's ex-Secy Sivasankar into custody after HC denies bail

What is the gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate and was arrested, told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited. The NIA which took over the case on July 9 confiscated a bag containing documents of dubious financial dealings while arresting Suresh and Nair.

The case took a political turn after photos of Suresh with CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced allegedly attending several parties where he was present. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh and his contact with her came under probe and has been questioned several times by the ED. Opposition has unsuccessfully moved a no-confidence motion against the CM, demanding his resignation.

Reportedly, the neighbours of Swapna Suresh have seen Sivasankar visiting her house quite often. This house has allegedly been used for planning the smuggling operations. The Customs raided his residence and obtained CCTV footage from various places where he met Suresh and other accused in the past few months. As per the ED, Sivasankar directed his Chartered Accountant Venugopal and Suresh to open a joint locker. The proceeds of crime are believed to have been stored in the locker. Previously, the NIA seized cash and gold worth Rs.1 crore from the same locker.

READ | Kerala gold scam: 5 accused sent to NIA custody; Swapna's bail to be heard on Thursday

READ | Kerala gold smuggling: NIA reveals that accused with 'terror links' is PFI's Mohammed Ali