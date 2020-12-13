Kerala: BJP Files Complaint Against CM's Free COVID Vaccine Promise, Alleges MCC Violation

Alleging that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's promise of providing free COVID vaccine is a breach of the model code of conduct, the BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the same. The United Democratic Front (UDF) had also alleged that the poll promise by the CM Vijayan is a violation of the election code. Previously, the BJP itself had promised free COVID vaccine to the people of Bihar just before the assembly elections which was followed by a similar promise in Madhya Pradesh by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and in Tamil Nadu by CM E Palaniswami.

"The statement of Kerala CM that COVID-19 vaccine will be free in the State is a clear breach of model code of conduct. BJP has given a complaint to the Election Commission on this," Kerala BJP President K Surendran said on Sunday.

Kerala local body elections

Amid the ongoing local body elections, Kerala CM Vijayan on Saturday had said that the Coronavirus vaccine will be made available free of cost to all people of the State. With the final phase set to be held on December 14, the State has so far concluded two phases of polling. According to the State Election Commission, Kerala on December 10 recorded 76.38 per cent voter turn out in the 2nd phase of local body elections which were held in 5 districts. In the first phase of Kerala local body polls held in five districts on December 8, 72.67 per cent voter turnout was recorded. The counting of votes is set to be held on December 16.

Reiterating CM Vijayan's remarks, Kerala's Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Sunday asserted that the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided for free in the State. “From the campaign of eradication of smallpox to the latest one for the elimination of polio vaccine in India has been universal and free. Why is it then the NDA Govt hesitating in the case of Covid? Kerala CM declares that Covid vaccine will be freely made available to everyone in Kerala,” the minister tweeted.

From the campaign of eradication of smallpox to the latest one for elimination of polio vaccine in India has been universal and free. Why is it then NDA govt hesitating in the case of Covid? Kerala CM declares that Covid vaccine will be freely made available to everyone in Kerala — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) December 13, 2020

Kerala's COVID-19 tally

Kerala so far has recorded over 6,64,632 positive cases, out of which 6,01,861 have successfully recovered while 2,594 succumbed to the infection. As per the latest reports by MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 5,949 new cases, 5,268 fresh recoveries and 32 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 60,177.

