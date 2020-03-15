Kerala CM Writes To PM Seeking Reinstatement Of Original MHA Circular On Coronavirus

Amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, Kerala Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to reinstate the Central Circular that allowed the utilization of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The Central Government on Saturday declared the virus spread as a 'notified disaster' in order to provide assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), however certain modification was made later. Vijayan has said that the order was later modified by excluding two clauses that were beneficial provisions for the states. He requested the Ministry of Home Affairs and the PM to "reconsider the partial modification and restore the earlier one in its entirety."

The COVID-19 virus was earlier declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The deadly virus has so far claimed 2 lives in India with 84 positive cases reported.

No fresh cases in Kerala, monitoring of people reaching by road & rail to be strengthened:CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to the Hon'ble Prime Minister requesting the reinstatement of the Central Circular that allowed the utilization of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) as an effective response to COVID-19 situation. pic.twitter.com/6iGwwap4jZ — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) March 15, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, the Kerela CM also said that no fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday, as the government decided to strengthen monitoring of people who reach the state by rail and road. Vijayan, who chaired the daily evaluation meet here, told reporters that a total of 302 people are in isolation wards in hospitals across the state.

"A total of 7,677 people are under observation in the state, out of which 7,375 people are under home quarantine and 302 are in isolation wards across the state. Out of the total of 1,897 samples sent for testing, 1,345 tested negative," the Chief Minister said. Coronavirus care centres would be set up near airports in the state, he said.

So far 19 people have tested positive for the virus, including the three from Thiruvananthapuram. The government had earlier shut schools and colleges and cancelled all public functions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

However, 10th standard, plus two and vocational higher secondary school exams are being held. Examinations of various universities will commence from Monday. Kerala has been hit by the second round of Covid 19 cases after the country's first three positive cases in the state were successfully cured and discharged from hospitals last month.

