COVID-19: 81000 Primary Teachers In Kerala To Be Trained Online

In a bid to adopt digital training techniques, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) on Saturday decided to give specific IT training to more than 81,000 primary teachers in the state using online mode, through a focussed intervention in 11,274 schools.

For the first time in India, such a massive specific training for teachers is being conducted in a short span using a complete digital mechanism.

Chief Executive Officer, KITE, K Anvar Sadath said they have planned to provide the IT training in three batches of teachers across 1000 centres. Each centre will consist of 25 teachers and two trainers.

Since schools and colleges have been closed in Kerala as a part of precautionary measures against the COVID-19 outbreak, KITE has adopted an online mode and the training would be completed within five days. The training would be conducted using hi-tech facilities in schools.

READ | COVID-19: Kerala Deploys Robots To Raise Awareness And Provide Sanitizers

KITE would run the ''enjoy, enhance, and enrich English'' program for improving the English language efficiency of teachers from March 18 to 27. The teachers would have to come to schools during the program despite the closure of educational institutions.

Necessary support files, video tutorials, and other resources have been arranged for conducting specific IT training. Teachers can participate in the training program either through self-learning using the available resources or through group study.

Other required support systems such as video conferencing with a mentor for a specific number of schools, social media and help desk for clearing doubts and monitoring has also been set-up by KITE.

READ | 21 Stranded Passengers From Italy Arrive In Kerala

Internet providers to raise network capacity by 30-40%

The number of Coronavirus cases in the State of Kerala has witnessed a sharp rise and in the meantime, Internet service providers in Kerala have agreed to step up the network capacity by 30 to 40 per cent of the present capacity. This step was taken in view with the spurt in work-at-home mode increasing in the state.

As per the press release by IT, "The decision was made at a meeting of representative of various telecom service providers in Kerala circle and officials of the Telecommunication Department convened by the Secretary, Electronic and It, following a direction by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to look into the issue."

READ | COVID-19: Kerala Govt Ensures Better Quality Of Internet For People Working From Home

The Chief Minister tweeted, "Internet connectivity is a crucial aspect of business continuity plans during a pandemic. The Principal Secretary IT held talks with service providers to ensure this. Providers have informed that they can raise network capacity by 30% to 40% to meet the surge in demand. COVID19."

The decision would be fruitful to people working in IT Institutions.

READ | Kerala Intensifies COVID-19 Watch, Govt Asks People To Avoid Gatherings, Theatres Shut