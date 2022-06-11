Kerala CM Vijayan Responds To Gold Scam Allegations; 'Part Of Some Political Agenda'

Amid fresh allegations in the Kerala gold smuggling case, the opposition parties are now demanding for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation. On June 11, CM Vijayan hit back at the critics, saying that the allegations were not going to trouble him or his government in any manner and that their party still have the complete support and the confidence of the people of Kerala. The Opposition has continuously been mounting pressure seeking CM Vijayan's resignation even as Kerala's ruling party CPI (M) activists have been taking to the streets and protesting in different parts of the state over the issue.

Without any mention of the recent gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, CM Vijayan said that there are a ton of similar allegations attacking his government before the state elections, but the public has rejected the charges and with 99 seats have given the mandate to run the state again.

While inaugurating the Kerala Gazetted Officers' Association (KGOA), CM Vijayan said, "We are more indebted to the people now, we will not surrender before any force that stands against the interest of the country for sure."

Even though the Kerala CM's speech was highlighting the need to protect the secular nature of our country and take a firm stance in the face of communal forces, he abruptly made references about a few incidents in the state and then gave disguised replies to his critics.

'Don't try to intimidate, such tactics will be futile': Kerala CM responds to allegations in Gold scam case

Those making the claims were warned by CM Vijayan against intimidating him or resorting to gimmicks, as such tactics would be futile. The Kerala CM also added that they have full faith in the public and that they trust the people's sense of judgement, especially when the opposition goes ahead with their ridiculous charges.

The Kerala CM did not hold back in expressing his annoyance towards the media giving so much importance to the gold smuggling case. He also questioned as to if the media has plans to damage the image of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the eyes of the public, through such reports.

CM Vijayan said, "It is high time for you (media) to make a self-introspection whether such reports are suitable for your credibility. No one is coming to correct you. People are the ultimate judges."

On the other hand, the recently increased security cover for the Kerala CM amid protests from the opposition, seemed to trouble the public in the southern district. Abnormal traffic regulations imposed on the roads for his smooth travel led to arguments between the public and the police at several spots.

As per reports, a 40-member security team including commandos, was escorting the CM when he arrived for the Kerala Gazetted Officers' Association (KGOA) conference. Those attending the KGOA conference were told to enter the hall an hour prior to the start, and passes were made mandatory for mediapersons to enter the venue.

Image: ANI