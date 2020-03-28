Kerala CM Writes To PM Modi On Karnataka Blocking Key State Highway Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has drawn the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the action of Karnataka police in blocking a key state highway ferrying essential commodites to the state and urged him to immediately intervene in the matter. This comes afer Kerala recorded its first coronavirus death. A 69 yr old coronavirus positive man with travel history from Dubai has died at Kalamassery Medical hospital in Eranakulam at 8 am on March 28.

Kerala Chief Minister worte a letter to PM Modi and pointed out that the Thalassery-Coorg State Highway 30, connecting Kerala with Coorg in Karnataka via Veerajapetta, was a key highway on which cargo lorries ferry essential commodites to Kerala. If this route was blocked, the lorries would have to traverse a longer route to reach the state, he said.

"This route is a lifeline for the flow of essential commodities to Kerala. If this is blocked, vehicles carrying essential commodities will have to travel a much longer route to reach our state. Given the situation of the national lockdown, this will add much more hardship to the people," he said in the letter, sent on Friday.

''You will naturally agree with me that no action impeding the movement of essential commodities should be initiated at this moment of crisis,'' the chief minister added.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister requested PM Modi to intervene urgently in the matter to ensure smooth flow of essential commodities to Kerala.

Kerala Reports Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases At 176 In India

Kerala which saw the first positive case in the country currently tops all states with an increase of 39 cases - bringing its total at 176 cases. Maharashtra too has seen a sudden surge in cases with a tally of 145 cases. Mumbai itself amounts to 86 cases of the 145 in the state tally.

With over 1.2 lakh individuals under observation, Kerala has undertaken a huge testing drive to identify and isolate people. As of Thursday, the state had sent 5,342 samples for testing - which is the highest among all states.

The Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, India has reported over 850 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

