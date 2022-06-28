In a press conference on Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that 'no bag' was sent from Kerala to the UAE as claimed by gold scam prime accused Swapna Suresh. But, Republic TV has accessed ex-Principal Secretary M Sivasankar's statement during his interrogation by the Customs. In the document, Vijayan's own former Principal Secretary has given a statement contrary to the CM's claim and has supported Swapna Suresh's statement.

When Customs asked M Sivasankar if at the end of 2016 or beginning of 2017 he requested the Consul General through Swapna Suresh to send a package to the Chief Minister of Kerala (who was in UAE at that time), the former IAS officer admitted it.

"Yes. Hon'ble Chief Minister was on his first visit to UAE after assuming charge and was meeting important high level dignitaries during his visit there. As is usual courtesy, it was decided that some mementos should be handed over to the dignitaries at the end of the meetings," he wrote, highlighting that accordingly, using the 'spices of Kerala' an artistic memento was designed.

He further revealed that only one memento was ready before the delegation left for UAE. "Other three or four mementos which were subsequently readied had to be reached to the UAE and for this, I had requested Consul General to help out. He arranged for getting the same delivered to the delegation at UAE either on the same day or the next day," he told Customs.

What Swapna Suresh had alleged

It is important to mention that Swapna Suresh has alleged that a bag with currency was sent for the Chief Minister, who was visiting the United Arab Emirates in December 2016, after Secretary of Chief Minister, Shivashankar, claimed that certain 'emergency requirement' had been left behind.

On bringing the parcel to the Consulate as per normal procedures, P Sarith brought it to the Consulate General and scanned it and saw currency in the parcel along with 'some spices kind of images' through the Consulate scanning machine. "He immediately reported it confidently to me but as we were new to the organization We could not do anything about this," she claimed.

The Kerala gold scam dates back to July 2020, when Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.