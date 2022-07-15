Kerala: Congress Leaders Slam CPI(M) MLA's Remarks On PM Modi; 'Not At All Acceptable'

After CPI(M) MLA AN Shamseer insulted PM Modi in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday, Congress leaders VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala disapproved of his remarks. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Satheesan claimed that CPI(M) leaders have been using such language against all opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi. He also called for Shamseer's comments to be expunged from the official records. Meanwhile, Chennithala who has served as the Home Minister of the state in the past stressed that this type of criticism is not acceptable in a democracy.

Kerala's Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan remarked, "They have been making these kind of remarks for the last many days. Every Speaker from CPI(M) makes allegations against me because they are trying to defend their CM who is in trouble. It has to be removed. No doubt at all. All CPI(M) members are speaking against Rahul (Gandhi) Ji as well."

"This is the language that CPI(M) is using against everybody. This is what is happening in the state. Of course in democracy, we have to criticise. We are also criticising the PM. But we are telling about his undemocratic ways. But the language- that is CPI(M)'s style. And it is not at all acceptable in a democratic (setup). This is not the way," Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala opined.

CPI(M) MLA stokes row

Addressing the Legislative Assembly, Shamseer who is an MLA from Thalassery slammed the Sonia Gandhi-led party for not taking against Narendra Modi when the UPA government was in power at the Centre. In a big charge, he claimed that the PM would have been behind the bars had Congress probed the 2002 Gujarat riots cases properly. He also asserted that former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram wanted PM Modi to be jailed but late Congress leader Ahmed Patel was against this.