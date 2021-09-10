Kerala: Congress Will Undergo Major Change In Its Working Style, Assures State President

After completing a two-day workshop comprising of fourteen newly-elected District Congress Committee presidents in Neyyar Dam in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran on Thursday said that the party is set to introduce a new working strategy and bring about a change in its working style. The KPCC president warned that any violation of the party discipline would be met with strict disciplinary actions being taken against the violators. He said, "Party will monitor factional meetings and strict actions will be taken against those who violate party discipline without considering their position in the party.”

KPCC president addresses insufficient representation of women in the party

KPCC chief further announced that several disciplinary committees will be set up at both district and state levels which can be used by the party workers and leaders to express their opinion in the party forum. He said, "Expressing opinion in social media, news channels, or through any public platform will not be allowed." After being criticised by both the opposition and the media regarding the insufficient representation of women in the party, Sudhakaran said that the KPCC has decided that the party will reserve one panchayat in each of the 140 constituencies for women. He said, "Multiple positions in the party will not be allowed at a time. There are irregularities in some Congress-ruled cooperative societies. The discrepancies will be addressed and rectified. Cooperative cells will be set up in each district to monitor those societies."

As there were reports of a factional feud within the party regarding the elections of DCC presidents last month and senior Congress leaders like Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala were accused of not holding proper discussions before selections, the KPCC president cleared the air and said that all such matters had been solved.

He was asked if the party plans to become a semi-cadre party soon, to which he responded, “Yes, we will transform it into a new party in six months. It will be a semi-cadre outfit and you will see the differences soon. We will select 2,500 committed cadres — 1,000 from Youth Congress and 1,500 from our trade wing INTUC. We will train and groom them. We have to attract more youth.”

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)