Kerala: CPI (M) In-house Note Reveals 'radicalization'; BJP Asks Govt To Inform Centre

As the CPI(M) in-house note came out, it has paved way for another controversy in Kerala. Taking on the ruling CPI(M)’s in-house note revelation on the discussion of rising extremism and radicalisation in the state, the BJP has asked the CPI (M) leadership to take assertive measures and inform the national agencies about the details of the same, so that necessary steps can be taken in the national interest.

This comes after the CPI (M), on Friday, reportedly made remarks on the attempts being made by a ‘section of society’ to lure youth in colleges to take up terrorism. Reportedly, the in-house note was held to discuss the party’s future course of action and its upcoming conventions in the state.

Reacting to the reports, Union Minister & BJP leader from Kerala, V Muraleedharan said to PTI, “If the state hands over necessary information on the deliberate attempt by a section to lure the youth to communalism and terrorism as said in the note, central agencies like the NIA would probe the matter.”

Slamming the ruling party, the senior BJP leader dubbed the Pinarayi Vijayan’s party ‘political hypocrites’, referring to the government’s denial of Pala Bishop’s ‘narcotics jihad’ remarks. Union Minister also called out Marxist leadership in the state of hiding the real facts and adopting a misleading public opinion.

“If CPI(M) can talk about it, what wrong has Pala Bishop done”: V Muraleedharan

Taking a dig, he asked, “If the ruling party can discuss the matter like radicalisation of the youth among the cadre and within their party, what was wrong for Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt to share his view over that among his community members?”

He further asserted that the issue of radicalisation is an issue of national interest. However, he also insisted tat the central government cannot intervene directly in the matter as the law and order is a subject of the state’s jurisdiction.



“Only after the state government hands over the inputs and details on the matter, the union government can take any measures, he added. “I think if the state government hands over the information with them, the agencies like NIA will probe the matter. The Centre will fulfil its constitutional responsibility in terms of investigation. Otherwise, it will be interpreted as the Centre’s infringement upon the powers of the state.,” Muraleedharan said.

Pala Bishop's 'Narcotic & Love Jihad' comments on radicalisation

The in-house note appears to have put Kerala's CPI (M) in a tight spot, as the opposition Congress and BJP have questioned the left party to unveil the factual data validating their assertion. At a time when the state is witnessing a raging debate on religious extremism and concerns about the radicalization of youth, the issue has become a major point of contention.

On September 9, a row erupted in Kerala after Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt warned Christian girls from falling prey to "love jihad" and "narcotic jihad" in the state. The Bishop asserted, "Wherever arms cannot be used, they (referring to Muslims) use other means to destroy youths of different religions."

Addressing people during a church event at Kuravilangad in Pala district, Mar Joseph Kallarangatt stated that women belonging to other communities, especially Christian girls, were being trapped in 'love jihad' and being misused for terrorist activities by jihadists who wanted to destroy 'non-Muslims.' The Bishop also added that politicians, socio-cultural leaders and journalists who denied 'love and narcotic jihad' had their own vested interests.

With PTI Input

