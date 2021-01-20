Kerala Gold Smuggling: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Alleges Customs Threatened State Govt Officials

Amid the ongoing probe into the massive gold smuggling scam in Kerala which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department, the Chief Minister on Wednesday alleged that customs officials tried to intimidate and threaten the State government officials when they appeared before the agency in connection with the smuggling case.

"Harikrishnan was summoned by the Customs Department under Section 108 of the Customs Act and appeared before the Customs Preventive Office, Ernakulam on January 5, 2021. On his return, on January 7, State Assistant Protocol Officer Harikrishnan reported to the Chief Secretary about his experiences. They had treated Harikrishna in a very disrespectful manner," the Chief Minister said while responding to a submission by MLA V Joy in the State assembly.

"A letter has been sent to the Union Finance Secretary by Chief Secretary of the State on January 11, 2021, describing the misfortunes of Harikrishnan," he added while stating that the letter also mentioned the name of the customs officer who had treated Harikrishnan rudely and threatened him.

The letter by the Chief Secretary called for an impartial and timely investigation into the incident and for steps to be taken to prevent further misconduct by customs officials.

Kerala Gold Smuggling scam

The Kerala Gold Smuggling scam pertains to with alleged gold smuggling in the State through diplomatic channels. The scam had hit the surface when 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was being smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage and was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthpuram on July 5, 2020. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-consulate employee who was appointed by Kerala CMO's secretary M Sivasankar, as a manager in Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd.

After the alleged complicity of Kerala CM's ex-secretary M Sivasankar and the following backlash, he was suspended from his post while Swapna Suresh was also sacked by the State government. Moreover, pictures of CM with Swapna Suresh emerged which further led to the questioning of CM's complicity.

The case is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department. The NIA had also alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purposes but for funding terror activities.

