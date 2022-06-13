Kerala Gold Smuggling Scam: Congress Holds Black-themed Protest Demanding CM's Resignation

Congress staged demonstrations in Palakkad in black clothes, holding black flags and balloons demanding the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation after Swapna Suresh's allegations in the gold smuggling case. This also comes a day after CM Vijayan's security was beefed up in wake of the mounting protests since the allegations levelled by prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh against CM in a statement before a court in Ernakulam.

On June 11 too, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers had shown black flags to the leader at a couple of locations. Following this, the CM's security was enhanced with a 40-member security team, which will be with him always, over and above the security arrangements at the various events attended by the CM. The new security will have five personnel in one pilot vehicle, 10 in two commando vehicles and eight in the quick response team.

A court-monitored probe was earlier demanded by Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran.

There have been multiple protests against Pinarayi Vijayan ever since his name has been linked to the gold smuggling case. One instance was Congress workers marching towards the Kozhikode Collectorate's office demanding that the CM steps down from his position. The police had dispersed the crowd by firing water cannons at the protests. Another protest was conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, where people brought biryani vessels - big pots - to the protest site filled with gold-coloured boxes resembling gold bricks.

The reference was to the accused elaborating on how they were told that a Biryani vessel delivered from the UAE Consul-General's residence to CM's residence 'with unusual weight'.

On 5 July 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and CM’s former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar were also arrested in this case. They are both now out on bail.

"So, Biryani being edible, food item has a minimum weight...but the vessels had unusual weight...Also, they were delivered without any security checks or protocol arrangements, upon the instructions- the time & date fixed by Sivshankar," she had said.

Swapna Suresh alleges CM involved in the gold smuggling case

Suresh alleged before a court on June 7 that CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife Kamala and daughter Veena were involved in the case.

"I have already given 164 statements in court about a threat to my life. I have declared in court about all the people involved in this case. I have also filed a petition seeking protection in court. They are considering it. I have declared in the court about what is the involvement of M Sivasankar (then principal secretary to Kerala CMO), the honourable Chief Minister, CM's wife Kamala, CM's daughter Veena, his secretary CM Raveendran, then Chief Secretary Nalini Netto IAS, then minister KT Jaleel," Swapna said, ANI reported.

(With agency inputs)