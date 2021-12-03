Kerala Governor Condemns Murder Of CPI(M) Leader; 'all Culprits Must Be Brought To Trial'

Reacting to the brutal murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader PB Sandeep Kumar in Pathanamthitta district's Thiruvalla town, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that any kind of violence is a threat to democracy and matters should be settled in a civilised manner. He stated that law enforcement agencies should take every step to nab culprits. So far, four arrests have been made regarding the case.

"Any kind of violence is a threat to democracy. These matters should be settled in a civilized manner. The law enforcement agencies must do everything to bring the culprits to trial," Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan said.

CPI(M) leader stabbed to death

CIP(M) state secretary on Thursday said that party leader PB Sandeep Kumar was hacked to death. The incident occurred at around 8 pm. The party has accused RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) of the murder.

"The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) strongly condemns the brutal killing of Comrade P. B. Sandeep Kumar, Secretary of the Peringara local committee of the Party in Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta district of Kerala by an RSS-BJP gang. Sandeep, aged 36, a popular leader and a former member of the panchayat, was waylaid and stabbed with knives multiple times," CPI(M) said in a statement.

"This murder is a continuation of the politics of murder targeting the CPI(M) practised by the RSS-BJP in Kerala. One of the key accused, who has been arrested, is the president of the BJP’s Yuva Morcha in Peringara and an RSS worker," the party alleged.

It further alleged that the aim of RSS-BJP is to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere prevalent in Kerala and to try and check the growth of CPM by resorting to violence. "These machinations will not be allowed to succeed. The CPI(M) demands that the RSS-BJP put a stop forthwith to such violent attacks."

Last week, Kerala Police had arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) office-bearer in connection with the murder of an RSS worker in the Palakkad district. Cops had informed that the arrested person was involved in the incident.

Sanjith, the 27-year-old RSS worker, was allegedly hacked to death by workers of the Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of PFI on November 15.

(Image: ANI)