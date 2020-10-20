Kerala: LDF's Vijayaraghavan Demands Probe Into Bar Bribery Allegations Against UDF Leader

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Tuesday hit out at the former Congress-led UDF government demanding a thorough probe into the bar bribery allegations put forward by businessman and former acting president of Kerala Bar Hotel Association Biju Ramesh.

This comes shortly after the businessman alleged that money was collected from bar owners in Kerala on the instructions of minister K Babu to expedite the relicensing of more than 300 bars closed by the then Oommen Chandy government. He also alleged that these funds were funnelled into the personal pockets of the then UDF ministers including current LOP Ramesh Chennithala.

The matter escalated after Biju Ramesh on October 19, alleged that Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani had offered him Rs 10 crore to withdraw his allegations in the bar bribery case. Former Finance Minister KM Mani has also been named in connection with the case.

LDF hits out at UDF

"Bar owner Biju Ramesh's latest revelation that Rs 1 crore given to Chennithala's office, Rs 50 lakh to K Babu's office and Rs 25 lakh to VS Sivakumar's house is very serious. This proves that there were many such scams during the previous government. An investigation into the multi-crore black money deal of former ministers and leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala can reveal shocking information. The government should take action for a comprehensive investigation," LDF Convener A Vijayaraghavan said in a statement.

A Vijayaraghavan added that already a number of UDF ministers were facing the heat under various charges including corruption and money laundering. UDF MLAs PT Thomas and KM Shaji are currently under investigation for money laundering while an illegal savings case against former minister K Babu is under trial. On the other hand, VK Ibrahim Kunju and M C Khamaruddin are accused in the Palarivattom bridge scam and jewellery scam.

"Apart from this, shocking information has come out against Ramesh Chennithala and VS Sivakumar. A comprehensive investigation and legal action is needed to bring out the truth," the statement said.

(With Agency Inputs)