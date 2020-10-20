LoP Chennithala Slams Kerala Govt Over Decision To Not Conduct Audit Of Local Bodies

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said, criticising the Pinarayi Vijayan led Kerala government, that it has decided not to conduct the audit of local bodies. While addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, he said that an order regarding it was issued by Audit Director.

"The corruption of the Left government is continuing and the recent example is the state government's decision not to conduct the audit in local bodies. The new decision not to conduct the audit is a blatant violation of rules. It is against the Local Fund Audit Act," he said.

To cover up corruption

Terming the decision to not conduct an audit report as a 'means to cover up the corruption', Chennithala alleged that the government is immersed in corruption starting from the Sprinklr deal to the Life Mission scam.

"The government should clarify on what basis such an order is issued by the Audit Director. I strongly demand that the Audit Director should be prosecuted," the opposition leader said.

He also claimed that the government has decided not to conduct the audit in the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) or the Kannur airport.

"Not only this, but the government also has issued direction not to disclose the audit report that was completed till now. The decision has been taken so that corruption in Life Mission scam does not come out," he said.

The opposition had staged a protest against the alleged corruption of the Kerala government. CM Vijayan had stated that the protests had violated the COVID-19 protocols. Reacting on the CM's remark, Chennithala said, "The chief minister can indulge in corruption during COVID-19, but the opposition cannot carry out protests. The CM is trying to put the blame of the failure of the health department on the opposition. I want to ask whether five Kerala Ministers tested positive due to opposition protest."

He has also asserted that the opposition will take legal recourse if the government doesn't take back the decision of not conducting the audit of local bodies.

(With ANI inputs)

