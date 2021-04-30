'Kerala May Not See UDF Make A Come Back': Amit Malviya Takes A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the release of the Kerala Exit Polls 2021, remarking that the Wayanad MP would once again deliver a blooper for the Congress. As per the Republic-CNX Exit Polls, the present LDF is projected to make a comeback in the state trumping over the Congress-led UDF.

Hitting out at Gandhi over his pre-poll campaigning where he spent a day with the fishermen in Kerala, Malviya remarked that sitting in the Opposition will give enough time for Rahul Gandhi 'to dive in the ocean and flash his abs.'

If exit polls are anything to go by, Rahul Gandhi will yet again deliver a blooper for the Congress.



Kerala may not see the UDF make a come back.



But on the brighter side, Rahul Gandhi will have enough time to dive in the ocean and flash his abs! Some joy for his cheerleaders. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 30, 2021

Republic-CNX Exit Poll for Kerala

The Republic-CNX Exit Polls has projected a second consecutive win for the Left government in the state which is predicted to win anywhere between 72-80 seats, marking a decline from the 91 seats that it won in the 2016 elections. On the other hand, the Republic-CNX Exit Poll has projected a jump for the UDF, but not enough for it to assume power. The Congress-led alliance is projected to win between 58-64 seats, marking a +11-17 increase in the number of seats. The NDA alliance led by the BJP is approximated to win around 1-5 seats.

The party-wise predictions suggest that the CPM will lose its strength in the Kerala Assembly from the current 58 seats to somewhere between 49-55. The Congress is expected to win nearly +10-14 seats in the 2020 Assembly Elections and take its total count to somewhere between 32-36. The BJP is predicted to win 01-05 seats whereas the IUML is projected to win between 13-17 seats.