Kerala MLA KT Jaleel Raises 2020 PMLA Case & ED Questioning Of Muslim League Leadership

Kerala MLA K T Jaleel alleged that Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case of black money laundering. According to Jaleel, on July 24, 2020, Thangal was summoned for interrogation by the ED. He alleged, the laundering worth Rs 10 crore was done through the party's mouthpiece 'Chandrika', and Thangal, being the Chairman and Managing Director of the Muslim newspaper, was interrogated. He was addressing the press at the Kerala legislative assembly's media room on Wednesday, August 4. Jaleel displayed related documents to the media to prove his statements.

Despite being presented with a notice by the ED thrice, Jaleel said Thangal did not attend for interrogation. On the third occasion, ED officers arrived at Thangal's Panakkad home, as he claimed unwell. They arrived at IUML head P K Kunhalikutty's residence first, then took a private vehicle to Panakkad. The interrogation began at 11 am and lasted until late in the evening. The case concerns the alleged stashing of unlawful riches in 'Chandrika's accounts,' which was also gained through corruption in connection with the Palarivattom flyover project. Kunhalikutty is also suspected of laundering money through places of worship, according to Jaleel.

According to KT Jaleel, another case involving Rs 110 crore of alleged black money at the Muslim League-controlled Abdurahiman Nagar Cooperative Bank is being investigated. He alleges that Rs 3.5 crore belongs to Kunhalikutty's son Hasikh Pandikkad. This unaccounted cash is found by the subject of income tax deposits. He said that 71 account holders in the bank had yet to be identified.

PK Kunhalikutty reacts to the allegations

Kunhalikutty's son is accused of money laundering and is apprehended by the Income Tax Office. On the other hand, Kunhalikutty said that Jaleel’s claims were false. According to sources, Kunhalikutty said the charges against his son were intended to draw attention to him. All money paperwork is now in his possession. It is not necessary to provide the paper to Jaleel. The records may be delivered to the speaker rather than Jaleel.

Image Credit: Facebook