Kerala Assembly Passes Unanimous Resolution Against Leasing Of Thiruvananthapuram Airport

On Monday, the Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding the revocation of the Centre's decision to hand over the operation of the Thiruvananthapuram airport to a private player. However, BJPs' lone MLA O Rajagopal staged a walkout from the Assembly after he was not allowed to speak on the issue. While moving the resolution, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan contended that the Union government's move could not be justified as the state government had offered to match the amount quoted by the highest bidder.

Despite supporting this resolution, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala pointed out the double standards of the state government. He accused the Vijayan-led government of engaging a legal firm allegedly linked to the Adani group during the bidding process. Maintaining that this constituted a serious conflict of interest, he urged the government to examine this matter.

Read: Kerala Govt Hired Adani-linked Firm For Consultancy On Auctioning Of TVM Airport

3 airports to be leased out

In a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 19, the proposal to hand over the operation, management and development of the airports at Kerala’s capital, Jaipur and Guwahati to M/s Adani Enterprises Ltd for a period of 50 years was approved. The latter emerged as the successful bidder in a Global Competitive Bidding organised by the Airports Authority of India. According to the Centre, this will not only harness investment in the public sector but also bring efficiency in service delivery and professionalism.

Read: Difficult To Cooperate With Decision To Hand Over Airport To Adani Group: Kerala CM

Hardeep Puri defends PPP model

On August 21, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri defended the Public-Private Partnership model. Puri reminded that both UDF and LDF had not opposed the airports in Kochi and Kannur being operated in the same manner. The Civil Aviation Minister questioned the rationale of the Kerala government's participation in the bidding process if it did not believe in privatisation.

Asserting that the state government was given a fair chance, he clarified that neither the Supreme Court nor the Kerala government had granted a stay. Assuring that the Union Cabinet's decision was subject to the outcome of the Kerala government's writ petition in the HC, Puri revealed that functions such as Customs, Security, Immigration, Health Services would continue to be provided by government agencies. Meanwhile, the state government has moved the HC seeking a stay on the Centre's decision.

Read: Thiruvananthapuram Airport Privatisation:Opposing Move, CPI(M) To Send 2 Lakh Emails To PM