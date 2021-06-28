'Kidnapping Industry Was Running In Bihar': JP Nadda Slams Lalu Prasad Yadav's Regime

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday slammed RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during an online meeting with BJP's Bihar State Working Committee. Interacting with party leaders and other workers, JP Nadda recollected the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav and said that no one could leave the house after 5 pm in Bihar. He further added that kidnapping used to take place as if it was an industry. He also said that doctors fled Bihar and settled in Delhi for work.

JP Nadda hits out at Lalu Prasad Yadav

After slamming the former Chief Minister of Bihar, the BJP President added that Bihar has moved away from that era and seen progress. The BJP chief credited the saffron party for the development in the state. During his interaction with the party leaders, Nadda had also asserted that the BJP had not come to spend time, but for change. He further mentioned that thousands of BJP workers have been helping people during the COVID-19 crisis.

"During Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule, no one could leave the house after 5 pm. Kidnapping used to happen as if its an industry. They used to kidnap anyone they felt like. Doctors left their jobs and businesses in Bihar and started settling in Delhi. They were selling their lands for cheap rates. We have seen such times," said Nadda "From that era, we're seeing Bihar blossoming today, progressing ahead, BJP has a big contribution in this. It has brought stability in Bihar," Nadda added

लालू यादव जी के राज में शाम के 5 बजे के बाद कोई घर से नहीं निकल सकता था। अपहरण एक उद्योग की तरह चल रहा था।



उस दौर से निकलकर आज खिलता हुआ, आगे बढ़ता हुआ बिहार हम देख रहे हैं, इसमें भाजपा का बहुत बड़ा योगदान है। pic.twitter.com/bRi5Bfq5zr — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 27, 2021

JP Nadda calls a key meeting ahead of 2022 assembly polls

The BJP President had called a meeting of senior party leaders at the party headquarters. The meeting was also attended by by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other Union Ministers. This comes ahead of the five assembly elections in 2022 where the saffron party has a lot at stake. The assembly elections will take place in Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.