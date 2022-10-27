'Blunders Of Nehru Undone By Modi': Kiren Rijiju After Fiery J&K Editorial On Republic

After writing a fiery editorial on Republicworld.com stating that 27th October 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of Nehru’s grievous mistakes during the Kashmir accession, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thusrday, October 27, spoke about his write-up, and quoted BR Ambedkar, stating, "those who forget their history cannot create history." He also said that we as a country must learn from the mistakes and set a correct narrative.

Rijiju said, "Today is a very important day because 75 years back, what happenbed cannot be forgotten. As Ambedkar had rightly said that those who forget their history cannot create history. So, it is important that we realise the mistakes, and we also embark upon building a new future."

'Blunders of Nehru have been undone by Modi'

He added, "What our first Prime Minister Nehru did with Kashmir caused so much tragedy...It has drained out the Nation's wealth, It has taken away unaccounted lives of the Jawans, the civilians. It has taken away lives, unaccounted lives, of the Jawans and the civilians, and because of that blunder, Kashmir has unneccessarily become an issue, which it is not. It is an integral part of India. it is important we take our fault, build on it, and set correct narrative. Blunders of Nehru ji has been undone by PM Modi ji."

Speaking on the reason why he chose to write the editorial today, Rijiju further said, "So, I thought, today is a perfect anniversarry to bring out the truth in front of the people. And when it comes to history, I cannot change the history, I cannot tweet the history. What I have done simply is to put out the facts before the Nation. Whatever Nehru ji had said in the Parliament, whatever he had said in the Assembly, and what he did, all are part of his documents. People of the country must know it. That is why I have stated that the 'Blunders' committed by Nehru ji have been undone by Modi ji."

Earlier in the day, Kiren Rijiju questioned India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's decisions over Kashmir 75 years ago. His editorial at republicworld.com stated that in 1947, the country's first PM had decided to handle the integration of Jammu and Kashmir rather than leaving the matter to Sardar Patel, who managed the integration of all other Princely States. "However, five historical blunders by Nehru during the crucial period – 1947 – 1949 not only prevented full integration of J&K but also created a foreground for security threats and anti-India activities that have plagued the region for many decades" he wrote, listing them out.